The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:50 p.m.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says there were an estimated 900 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the province on New Year's Day. Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided the update in a tweet today. She did not give an update on the number of new COVID-19 deaths in the province. Hinshaw says there was an estimated seven per cent test positivity on about 12,700 labratory tests. She says the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care was stable.
---
1:40 p.m.
Health authorities in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19. They say five of the new cases are at Churchill Academy, a private school in Dartmouth, near Halifax. With two cases previously reported at the school, the latest numbers bring the total known infections there to seven. Nova Scotia now has 27 active cases of COVID-19.
---
11:00 a.m.
Ontario has set yet another single-day high for COVID-19 cases in the province.
The 3,363 new diagnoses reported today is just slightly above the previous record of 3,328 logged on Thursday.
Ontario also recorded 2,476 new cases from New Year's Day, when it did not release new data.
The province recorded 95 new deaths in the two days since its last report.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.