Canadian troops in Latvia stay on target as COVID-19 upends other missions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Canadian troops after delivering a speech at the Adazi Military Base in Kadaga, Latvia, on July 10, 2018. On a recent day in Latvia, a group of Canadian soldiers left a military base near the capital city of Riga. The column drove about 30 kilometres where they set up and, at one point over the next couple of days, fought back a simulated attack before packing up and returning home. While a staple of Canadian military training in normal times, this particular exercise was unusual in that most other activities by the Canadian Armed Forces at home and abroad have been suspended or scaled way back in recent months because of COVID-19. In fact, everything about Canada's three-year-old mission in Latvia is unusual these days, in part because little has actually changed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick