WE Charity board told speakers at WE days not paid, former chair says

Co-founders Craig (left) and Marc Kielburger introduce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as they appear at the WE Day celebrations in Ottawa on November 10, 2015. The former chair of WE Charity’s board of directors says the board was explicitly told that speakers at the organization's popular youth events known as 'WE days' were not paid for speaking. Michelle Douglas, who resigned in March from the board of WE Charity, who is testifying today at the House of Commons finance committee, and says the board made direct inquiries about whether speakers for WE days were paid, and says the organization's executive director assured the board that they were not. WE organization confirmed earlier this month it has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld