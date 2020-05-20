Mohawks blocking access to provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

A sign advises non-residents at the entry to the Mohawk territory of Kanasateke to turn around as the community tightens access to the reserve amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, April 20, 2020 in Oka, Que. The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking access to a provincial park that was supposed to partially reopen today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz