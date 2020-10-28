'Everyone's hands are tied.' Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry delayed until next year

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry is being held at the Guysborough, N.S., municipal building, shown on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Lawyers taking part in an inquiry investigating why former soldier Lionel Desmond killed his family and himself in 2017 say hearings won't resume in Nova Scotia until some time next year, a delay they say is difficult to comprehend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan