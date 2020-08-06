Quebec reports another 133 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths attributed to virus

A woman has her temperature checked prior to entering a store in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The province has now recorded a total of 60,133 infections and 5,687 deaths from the disease.

Health authorities said today the number of hospitalizations decreased by two in the past 24 hours, for a total of 165.

There are 19 patients in intensive care, the same number as Wednesday.

The province says it conducted 17,042 COVID-19 tests Aug. 4, the last day for which testing data is available.

On Wednesday, Quebec's blood collection agency published a study indicating about 125,000 people aged 18-69 in the province contracted COVID-19 — more than three times the official number reported by health authorities.

