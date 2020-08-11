Quebec rights body says failures in child protection system preceded girl's death

An investigation by Quebec's human rights commission into the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby, Que., has identified failures at all stages of the clinical and legal process designed to protect her. The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, in Granby, Que., Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz