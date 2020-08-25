RNC, Day 2: Melania Trump takes the stage, Pompeo joins from Jerusalem

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump receives an Indian Health Service (IHS) Task Force briefing on "Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health System" at the White House in Washington. Out of the public view for much of the year, Mrs. Trump will step into the spotlight Tuesday, Aug. 25, night to argue for a second term for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)