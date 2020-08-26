Party leaders converge on Fredericton today during New Brunswick election campaign

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs called a snap election Monday, leaving political parties fewer than two weeks to confirm candidates for all of the province's 49 constituencies. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks with journalists after calling an election following a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is making a campaign stop today in Fredericton.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is also taking his campaign to the provincial capital today.

New Democrat Leader Mackenzie Thomason plans to gather his candidates in front of the provincial legislature and present significant portions of the party's election platform.

On Tuesday, the New Brunswick Medical Society called on the political parties to make health care the number one priority during the campaign.

Vickers promised that if he's elected, he won't close any emergency rooms or rural hospitals.

Higgs made the same pledge, but his sincerity was questioned by the Liberals who suggested he was hiding a plan to cut health services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.