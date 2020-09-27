Mi'kmaq power, inside and beyond Ottawa, stronger than in past fishery battles

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. When Jaime Battiste was in his early 20s, cable news channels were full of images of Mi'kmaq fishermen in New Brunswick battling federal fisheries officers over seized lobster traps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan