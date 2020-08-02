How one Montreal long-term care home managed to keep COVID-19 away

CHSLD Camille Lefebvre staff members France Nadon, front centre, Lorine Jean-Marie, second row left, Judith Morlese, second row right, Joe Vierre, back left, Claude Brault, back right pose for a photo Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Montreal. As COVID-19 swept through Montreal's nursing homes like a seemingly unstoppable force, the Pavillon Camille-Lefebvre achieved a rare feat: not a single positive case, much less any COVID-19 deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz