Georgia voters head to polls to determine balance of power on tense Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Early voters in Georgia have shattered turnout records as residents of the state head to the polls to decide who will hold the balance of power on Capitol Hill.
Nearly 3.1 million people cast early ballots before Tuesday's two Senate run-off elections — 40 per cent of the state's registered voters and three-quarters of the total turnout from November's presidential contest.
Early media reports suggested, however, that turnout on the day itself had been underwhelming at some polling locations — an ominous sign for Republicans, who tend to prefer to vote in person.
Recent polls suggested Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have been running neck-and-neck with Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Just one Republican win would deny Democrats a key prize: control of the legislative branch, which would clear the path for president-elect Joe Biden's agenda.
But Georgia, once a reliable Republican stronghold, is not the same place it was even a generation ago, said Charles Bullock, a political-science professor at the University of Georgia in Athens.
"Growing up here in Georgia, you would not have found a Mexican restaurant, you would not have found a Chinese restaurant any place in the state. Those are two groups that have grown tremendously," Bullock said.
"The Black population in Georgia has also increased gradually. And what is taking place even more recently is that there have been increased numbers of each of these minority groups that are registering and are voting."
Though it was by fewer than 12,000 votes, Biden won the state in November's presidential vote — the first Democratic nominee to do so since Bill Clinton in 1992 and the state's former governor Jimmy Carter in 1980.
In the national capital, meanwhile, tensions were mounting Tuesday as supporters of Donald Trump began gathering in the city to protest the results of November's presidential election.
They plan to flood the streets Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers meet to certify those results — a process a number of Republican members of Congress have already vowed to oppose.
A strong Democratic showing in Georgia could raise the temperature on D.C.'s superheated political atmosphere.
The 33-year-old Ossoff, a former congressional aide turned media executive and investigative journalist, has spent the last seven years as CEO of Insight TWI, a U.K.-based documentary film company.
He's in a pitched battle with Perdue, the Republican incumbent whose first cousin Sonny is a former Georgia governor and Trump's secretary of agriculture.
Perdue, an ardent Trump backer, was bumped from the campaign trail and into isolation last week after being exposed to COVID-19.
"It could be your last chance to save the America that we love. That's why I'm here," Trump said Monday during a rally in Georgia to get out the vote for Perdue and Loeffler.
"The far left wants to destroy our country, demolish our history, and erase everything that we hold dear. This could be the most important vote you will ever cast for the rest of your life."
Both Republicans have spent the campaign focusing their tag-team attacks less on Ossoff than on Warnock, the Baptist preacher who hopes to become the first Black Democrat senator from the Deep South.
As an outspoken champion of progressive values like access to abortion, gay rights, Black Lives Matter and denouncing white privilege, Warnock has been a logical target for Republicans hoping to portray him as a poster boy for the "radical left."
"It's a choice," Loeffler said on Fox News Sunday about the decision voters are facing. "It's a stark contrast between the freedoms, our way of life here in Georgia, or socialism — government control."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.