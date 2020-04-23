Preventive measures at Alberta meat plants came too late to stop outbreaks

The Cargill meat packing plant in Schuyler, Neb., is seen on Tuesday, July 8, 2008. The rapid spread of COVID-19 at Canada's meat-packing plants isn't a surprise, say union and health officials. Fabian Murphy, president of the Agriculture Union, which represents federal meat inspectors, says recent safety measures put in place are positive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nati Harnik