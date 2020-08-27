From 'seaman' to 'sailor': the Royal Canadian Navy adopts gender-neutral titles

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy take part in the 2019 Pride Parade in Toronto on June 23, 2019. The Royal Canadian Navy is changing the titles of its junior ranks to make them more inclusive. The references to "seaman" in the English-language designations -- ordinary, able, leading and master --- will be replaced with more gender-neutral terms. Those titles will now include the term "sailor," from third class, second class, first class and master, which will replace the title previously known as master seaman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj