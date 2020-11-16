Residential-school survivors call on Ottawa and provinces for monuments

A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's director says Ottawa and provincial and territorial governments must establish monuments in capital cities across Canada to honour residential schools' survivors and their families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang