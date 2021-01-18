Rescue society praises B.C.'s teens survival skills after he got lost snowmobiling

A 'snow shed' is shown in the south Cariboo region in this recent handout photo. The backcountry survival skills of a British Columbia teen who got lost while snowmobiling with family and friends have been praised by search and rescue volunteers who found the youth safe. The South Cariboo Search and Rescue Society says the 17-year-old did everything right when things went wrong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - South Cariboo Search & Rescue