Ontario to release new COVID-19 projections as Ottawa pledges support for Nunavut

A man wearing a protective mask rides his bicycle past a masked mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Canada's two biggest province have each reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 infections as Ottawa pledged funds to help Nunavut deal with its soaring caseload. Ontario, which is expected to unveil new projections this afternoon, recorded 1,478 new cases today and 21 more deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette