Super-spreading events and Wimbledon cancelled; In The News for April 2

One of the main public entrances to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club with the statue of former winner of the Wimbledon tennis championships Fred Perry in the background as the tennis Wimbledon tennis Championships 2020 has been cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus, it has announced in London, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)