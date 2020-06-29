Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

A member of the Canadian Forces walks past the tail section of a Snowbird jet in Kamloops, B.C., on May 18, 2020. A military investigation has found that the ejection seat of one of the military's iconic Snowbirds planes tangled with the pilot's parachute as he tried to escape from the aircraft before it crashed in the U.S. state of Georgia last year. The finding is contained in a report released by the Royal Canadian Air Force today and follows similar concerns about the Snowbirds' ejection seats after Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed during a different crash in British Columbia in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward