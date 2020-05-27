Firearm-rights group challenges Liberal assault-style gun ban in Federal Court

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. Friday, May 1, 2020. A firearm rights group is challenging the constitutionality of the Liberal government's recent ban of many assault-style guns in Federal Court. The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights says the rifles are obviously suitable for hunting and sporting purposes since shooters have been using them this way for decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward