The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

People take in the sunset at English Bay Beach, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The City of Vancouver asked those coming to the park and beach to maintain a distance of two metres between one another due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:05 p.m. on March 22, 2020:

There are 1472 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)

_ Ontario: 425 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)

_ Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed

_ Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed

_ The Territories: 3 confirmed

_ Total: 1472 (43 presumptive, 1429 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.

