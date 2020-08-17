Next Conservative party leader best not take Alberta for granted: MPs

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner rises during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons in Ottawa on August 12, 2020. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is warning whomever her party elects as their new leader this weekend needs to be prepared with robust policy for the West. Rempel Garner, an Alberta MP since 2011, says she doesn't think western issues were debated enough during the leadership race, which wraps up this Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld