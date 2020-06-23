Alberta to reinstate environmental monitoring in industry, oilpatch on July 15

Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks after being sworn into office in Edmonton on April 30, 2019. Alberta industries, including the oilpatch, will resume environmental monitoring and reporting in three weeks. The Alberta government and its energy regulator have each issued orders for reporting to resume on July 15. Testing and reporting had been suspended earlier this spring due to health and staffing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Environment Minister Jason Nixon says now is the time to resume, given the province is flattening the curve on COVID-19 other businesses are reopening, and the state of public health emergency has lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson