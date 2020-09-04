Russia denial of Navalny poisoning taken with grain of salt: Champagne

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne attends a news conference during an official visit to Switzerland at the Von Wattenwyl Haus, in Bern, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada and its G7 allies are taking Russia's denials of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny with a "grain of salt." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Anthony Anex, Keystone