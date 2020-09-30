Six years for remorseless rom-con artist for bilking lover of life savings

Rom-con artist Shaun Rootenberg enters Superior Court for his sentencing hearing on February 10, 2020. A remorseless and incorrigible con artist who bilked a woman of her life-savings was handed a six-year sentence on Wednesday and ordered to repay the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole.In jailing Shaun Rootenberg for fraud, the judge described him as cold and calculating in his dishonesty for abusing his victim's romantic feelings toward him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel