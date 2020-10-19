Quebec town of Abestos votes to change name to Val-des-Sources

The town sign is seen in from of a mining truck in Asbestos, Que. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Quebec town synonymous with the cancer-causing fibre asbestos has voted for a new name: Val-des-Sources. Mayor Hugues Grimard said Monday night during a livestreamed council meeting that Val-des-Sources won with 51.5 per cent of the vote after three rounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson