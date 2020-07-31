Quebec reports 164 new COVID-19 cases and one new death as hospitalizations drop

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Today's figures push the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec to 59,312, and total deaths from the disease to 5,674.
Public health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by 19 for a total of 189.
Of those, 15 people are in intensive care, three fewer than the prior day.
The province is also correcting the number of COVID-19 cases it announced Thursday.
It now says 139 new cases should have been reported instead of 122.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.