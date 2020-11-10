Accused in Toronto van attack raises not criminally responsible defence

A van with a damaged front-end is shown on a sidewalk after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018. The trial for the man who killed 10 people and hurt 16 others after driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk is set to get underway today. Alek Minassian, 28, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack on April 23, 2018. The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time. He is expected to raise a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions that day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn