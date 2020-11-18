Van attack trial continues today after Alek Minassian's father finishes testimony

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on April 23, 2018. The defence of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack continues today. Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions that day due to autism. He has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim