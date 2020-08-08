Montreal police looking for driver who plowed through pedestrian zone downtown

A jeep mounts the sidewalk after speeding down a pedestrian zone on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police say they're looking for a rogue driver who drove through a pedestrian-only zone today on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, injuring two people.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when a car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine Streets.

Bergeron says two women were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say they're looking at surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued along Ste-Catherine Street before driving away.

Bergeron says the investigation is ongoing.

