Former British Columbia chief justice Lance Finch dies at 82

Former British Columbia Chief Justice Lance S. G. Finch is shown in this undated handout photo. Former British Columbia Chief Justice Lance S. G. Finch, has died at 82. A letter from the current chief justice, Robert J. Bauman, says Finch was strong, steady and humble, commanding the respect of the legal profession in B.C. and leaving a legacy of jurisprudence acknowledged across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - British Columbia Court of Appeal, Dave Roels