School bus routes cancelled across Ontario as COVID-19 worsens driver shortage

A student peers through the window of a school bus as he arrives at the Bancroft Elementary School in Montreal, on August 31, 2020. School bus cancellations are piling up in Ontario as transportation providers cite COVID-19 fears that have worsened a shortage of bus drivers in the industry. Twelve bus routes were cancelled in both the Grey-Bruce and Thunder Bay regions as of Wednesday, with providers saying health concerns from the pandemic are keeping drivers off the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson