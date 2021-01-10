Sister in B.C. waits for little brother's ashes that seem to be lost in transit

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn't know what she's going to do with the urn she's picked out for her little brother's ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she's come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*