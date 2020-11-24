'Watching very closely': Blood services watching for impact from COVID-19 second wave

A bag of blood is shown at a clinic on Nov., 29, 2012, in Montreal. Canadian Blood Services is closely watching the latest surge in COVID-19 cases to make sure the national blood supply remains secure. The organization has't been able to accommodate as many donors due to physical-distancing requirements since the pandemic began in the spring. About 400,000 of Canada's 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz