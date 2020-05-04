Toronto police say they've arrested three men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the city's north end last month.
Police say the boy — later identified as Jeremiah Ranger of Toronto — was shot inside on SUV on April 26 and died a short time later.
Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., on Friday.
A 23-year-old and 20-year-old from Toronto both surrendered Monday.
All three men are now charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Police did not offer any details on the relationship between the accused.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.