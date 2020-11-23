Bill to mandate sexual-assault law training for judges passes House of Commons

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti looks on as Rona Ambrose speaks about a government bill on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 4, 2020. A long-awaited bill that would require judges to commit to take training in sexual assault law has passed unanimously in the House of Commons. The proposed legislation originated as a private member's bill from former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, which the Liberal government supported. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld