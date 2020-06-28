Advocates call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann, left, acting sergeant in charge of the Surrey RCMP mental health outreach team, and registered psychiatric nurse Tina Baker talk while posing for a photograph in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. They are part of the Car 67 program, a mobile crisis response unit partnership between the Surrey RCMP and Fraser Health Authority that attend calls in Surrey involving emotional and mental health issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck