The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
12:30 p.m.
The latest figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada indicate that as of Sunday night, there have been 660,289 reported cases of COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic, including 16,950 deaths.
There were 84,567 active infections, with a daily average of 7,672 new cases across Canada from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7.
During the same period, an average of 4,336 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital, including 811 in intensive care.
The federal agency says COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among all ages groups, but says the infection rate remains highest for people aged 80 and older, who are also at the highest risk from the disease.
---
12 p.m.
Ontario's cabinet is to consider new measures tonight to fight skyrocketing rates of COVID-19, but a curfew is not one of them.
The discussion over additional restrictions is to take place as the province reported more than 5,000 deaths from the virus.
Premier Doug Ford says residents can expect an announcement on Tuesday regarding new measures.
Senior government sources with knowledge of the measures being considered are confirming that an overnight curfew has not been recommended by public health officials.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 18 within the previous 24 hours.
Health authorities said today hospitalizations rose by 56, to 1,436, and 211 people were in intensive care, a rise of eight.
The province says 8,400 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 92,452.
Quebec has reported 230,690 cases of COVID-19 and 8,737 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
---
10:30 a.m.
More than 5,000 Ontarians have died from COVID-19.
The province reported 29 additional deaths this morning attributed to the novel coronavirus, along with 3,338 new infections.
That brings the total number of reported deaths linked to the virus to 5,012.
The province says 1,563 people are hospitalized with the disease, with 387 people in intensive care and 268 on ventilators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.