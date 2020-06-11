Feds ask court for second extension on changes to assisted-dying law

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, left to right, David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday Feb. 24, 2020. The federal government is asking a judge to extend the deadline for revising its law on medical aid in dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick