Family remembers Nova Scotia sailor killed in military helicopter crash

Lt. Melissa Kia, speaking on the behalf of the next of kin of Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, reads a statement at the navy dockyard in Halifax on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Pyke perished in the crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter. The helicopter was flying a mission from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and crashed off the coast of Greece while taking part in an exercise as part of a NATO operation in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan