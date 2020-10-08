'Definite increase:' Experts warn against underplaying recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Infectious disease specialists say a recent surge in COVID-19 cases that surpasses a spike last spring must not be shrugged off as merely a byproduct of increased testing. Cars line up to be registered at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre administered by paramedics outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang