Families lay victims of N.S. rampage to rest, postpone public services

Friends of Joey Webber pay their respects at his residence in Wyses Corner, N.S. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Webber was shot and killed when he stopped to assist at the place where RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson was gunned down. A man, who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser, went on a murderous rampage in several other Nova Scotia communities killing 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan