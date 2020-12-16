More provinces to start shots and hunt for virus origins: In The News for Dec. 16

Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. in an area where empty life-rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. One of the six missing scallop fishers was found dead late Tuesday evening as teams search the shores near a Nova Scotia village for the remaining five and community members struggle to remain hopeful. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan