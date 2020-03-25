Patients bumped by COVID face anxiety, as health system searches for alternatives

Lisa Ali and her 15-year-old daughter Tahlia look out from the front door of their Halifax-area home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Tahlia, whose lung-heart transplant has been put off due to the COVID-19 crisis, has pulmonary hypertension, which leads to a lack of oxygen to blood vessels in the lungs, and two small holes in her heart. Tahlia remains in isolation at home and awaits word on when she can enter the program at the SickKids hospital in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan