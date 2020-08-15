New Zealand's wizard says time spent in Canada in 1952 was 'a great lesson'

Ian Brackenbury Channell, who now goes by Jack, is the Wizard of New Zealand. He was appointed to his position in 1990 by Prime Minister Mike Moore. The Wizard says he has a "very unusual" car, which is a Volkswagon Beetle with two frontends and no backends. When he drives it, he says people don't know whether it's going forwards or backwards. He says it's not going which way that counts. It's having fun that counts, he says. Jack the Wizard is seen in this undated handout photo with his vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, *MANDATORY CREDIT*