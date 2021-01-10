The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:00 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths among virus patients as of this morning.
The provincial death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 738.
There are 36 people with COVID-19 in the province's intensive care units.
---
1:00 p.m.
For the first time in nearly two months, Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Officials say they've gradually been whittling the regional tally down to the point where there are just 28 active cases in the province and no virus patients in hospital.
Premier Stephen McNeil says the fact that there have been no new diagnoses in the past 24 hours suggests residents have been following public health protocols.
The province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Robert Strang, says the public needs to keep doing so to ensure case counts don't rise again.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 2,588 new cases of COVID-19 today and 39 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.
The Health Department says 1,380 people are currently hospitalized in association with the virus, a decline of 12 from the day before.
The number of people in intensive care declined by three from the previous day to 203.
The province says 9,264 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday for a total of 84,387.
---
10:45 a.m.
Another day, another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.
The province is reporting 3,945 new infections across the province in the past 24 hours, along with 61 new related deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto remains the most active virus hot spot, with 1,160 new cases since yesterday.
The numbers of patients in hospital and in intensive care both rose slightly to 1,483 and 388 respectively.
---
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.