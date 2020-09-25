Dafonte Miller says assault by off-duty cop changed his view of police

Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today in the case of an off-duty Toronto police officer convicted of assault in the beating of a young Black man. Const. Michael Theriault and his brother, Christian Theriault, were charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in connection with the December 2016 incident in Whitby, Ont.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston