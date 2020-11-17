Hybrid and virtual Senate committee meetings to start after dispute resolved

Conservative Sen. Don Plett arrives to the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 28, 2013. Conservative Senate leader Don Plett feared virtual meetings could eventually become the norm, even after the pandemic is over. After negotiations with the leaders of other Senate groups, senators have now unanimously adopted a motion by Plett that will see committees meet, where possible, in a hybrid format — with some members in person and others participating virtually. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick