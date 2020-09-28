Hamilton police say they've arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man outside a variety store on Sunday night.
Police say the 60-year-old man was found unresponsive, lying next to his vehicle with stab wounds.
They add that witnesses on scene said a woman was allegedly responsible for the attack.
The woman was charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators say they will continue investigation into the relationship between the woman and the victim.
