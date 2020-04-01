Long john producer Stanfield's reacts to COVID-19 with 'pivot' to medical gowns

Part of Stanfield's Ltd., a Canadian garment manufacturing company which has been in operation since 1856, is seen in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The federal government is spending $2 billion to procure more diagnostic testing, ventilators, and personal protective equipment for front-line workers in the COVID-19 fight and Stanfield's is among a group of companies that has signed a letter of intent to contribute to Canada’s stockpile. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew VaughanTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan